Science Applications (SAIC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Science Applications (SAIC), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.93, close to its 52-week high of $96.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 72.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Science Applications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.00, implying a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Science Applications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion and net profit of $55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.19 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $9 million.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

