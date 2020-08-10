Schrodinger (SDGR) Gets a Hold Rating from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Michael Ryskin from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Schrodinger (SDGR), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryskin is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Ryskin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SmileDirectClub, Align Tech, and Zoetis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Schrodinger with a $80.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.50 and a one-year low of $25.50. Currently, Schrodinger has an average volume of 998.8K.

Schrödinger, Inc. provides chemical simulation software solutions to pharmaceutical industry. It operates through the Software and Drug Discovery business segments. The Software segment sells software to transform drug discovery across the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment offers diverse portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations, that have advanced to various stages of discovery and development. Schrödinger was founded by Richard A. Friesner, William A. Goddard, III and Murco Ringnalda in August 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.