Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Marc Frahm from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 30.6% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Scholar Rock Holding with a $35.00 average price target, which is a 136.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.35 and a one-year low of $6.95. Currently, Scholar Rock Holding has an average volume of 111.6K.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The company offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.