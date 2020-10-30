Schneider National (SNDR) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Allison Landry from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Schneider National (SNDR), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 64.6% success rate. Landry covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Schneider National is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Schneider National’s market cap is currently $4.26B and has a P/E ratio of 24.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNDR in relation to earlier this year.

Schneider National Inc. provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics. The Truckload segment consists of freight transported and delivered with standard and specialty equipment by employed drivers in company trucks and by owner-operators. The Intermodal segment consists of door-to-door container on flat car service by a combination of rail and over-the-road transportation, in association with rail carrier partners. The Logistics segment consists of non-asset freight brokerage services, supply chain services and import/export services. The company was founded by A. J. Schneider in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.