Schneider National (SNDR) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Schneider National (SNDR), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 62.3% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Schneider National is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.29.

The company has a one-year high of $24.38 and a one-year low of $15.36. Currently, Schneider National has an average volume of 728.7K.

Schneider National Inc. provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics. The Truckload segment consists of freight transported and delivered with standard and specialty equipment by employed drivers in company trucks and by owner-operators. The Intermodal segment consists of door-to-door container on flat car service by a combination of rail and over-the-road transportation, in association with rail carrier partners. The Logistics segment consists of non-asset freight brokerage services, supply chain services and import/export services. The company was founded by A. J. Schneider in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.