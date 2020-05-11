Schneider National (SNDR) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Buy rating on Schneider National (SNDR) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Schneider National has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.56, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Schneider National’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion and net profit of $43.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.19 billion and had a net profit of $36.9 million.

Schneider National Inc. provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics. The Truckload segment consists of freight transported and delivered with standard and specialty equipment by employed drivers in company trucks and by owner-operators. The Intermodal segment consists of door-to-door container on flat car service by a combination of rail and over-the-road transportation, in association with rail carrier partners. The Logistics segment consists of non-asset freight brokerage services, supply chain services and import/export services. The company was founded by A. J. Schneider in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.