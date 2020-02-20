Schneider National (SNDR) Initiated with a Hold at Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Schneider National (SNDR) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 69.5% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Schneider National with a $25.83 average price target.

Schneider National’s market cap is currently $3.89B and has a P/E ratio of 26.49. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.77.

Schneider National Inc. provides transportation and logistics services. Its transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services, engineering, and freight payment services.