Schlumberger (SLB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Cowen & Co. gave Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Christopher Voie maintained a Buy rating on Schlumberger today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Voie is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Voie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Helmerich & Payne, and Nabors Industries.

Schlumberger has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.20, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on January 2, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Schlumberger’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.54 billion and GAAP net loss of $11.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.18 billion and had a net profit of $538 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SLB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling, Production, Cameron and Elimination and other.

Read More on SLB: