Schlumberger (SLB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and BMO Capital gave Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Douglas Becker maintained a Buy rating on Schlumberger today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.97, close to its 52-week low of $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 20.7% success rate. Becker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Chart Industries, and Halliburton.

Schlumberger has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.33, representing a 49.4% upside. In a report issued on October 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.14 and a one-year low of $11.87. Currently, Schlumberger has an average volume of 12.57M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SLB in relation to earlier this year.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling, Production, Cameron and Elimination and other. The Reservoir Characterization Group segment consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources. The Drilling Group segment includes the drilling and positioning of oil and gas wells such as bits and drilling tolls, drilling and measurement, land rigs and integrated drilling services. The Production Group segment provides technologies in the lifetime production of oil and gas reservoirs such as well services, completions, artificial lift, well intervention, water service, integrated production services and others. The Cameron Group segment consists of the pressure and flow control for drilling and intervention rigs, oil and gas wells and production facilities. The company was founded by Conrad Schlumberger and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

