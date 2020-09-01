ScanSource (SCSC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Buy rating on ScanSource (SCSC) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.9% and a 37.4% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Netgear, and SYNNEX.

ScanSource has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

ScanSource’s market cap is currently $625.8M and has a P/E ratio of 17.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.47.

ScanSource, Inc. engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies. The Worldwide Communications and Services segment includes voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, and converged communications solutions. The company was founded by Michael L. Baur and Steven H. Owings in December 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.