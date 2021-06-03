SBA Communications (SBAC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on SBA Communications (SBAC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $309.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SBA Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $334.40, representing a 9.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $337.00 price target.

Based on SBA Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $549 million and GAAP net loss of $11.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $517 million and had a GAAP net loss of $127 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in March 2021, Jack Langer, a Director at SBAC bought 2,202 shares for a total of $213,154.

SBA Communications Corporation is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure including towers, indoor/outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cells. The company primarily operates in North, Central, and South America and South Africa.