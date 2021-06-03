SBA Communications (SBAC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Christine Brown- June 3, 2021, 7:25 AM EDT

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on SBA Communications (SBAC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $309.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SBA Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $334.40, representing a 9.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $337.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SBA Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $549 million and GAAP net loss of $11.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $517 million and had a GAAP net loss of $127 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in March 2021, Jack Langer, a Director at SBAC bought 2,202 shares for a total of $213,154.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SBA Communications Corporation is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure including towers, indoor/outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cells. The company primarily operates in North, Central, and South America and South Africa.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts