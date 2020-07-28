Savills (SVLPF) Receives a Hold from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt analyst Peel Hunt reiterated a Hold rating on Savills (SVLPF) on June 25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.36, close to its 52-week low of $9.36.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Savills is a Hold with an average price target of $11.14, a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a p850.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.22 and a one-year low of $9.36. Currently, Savills has an average volume of 375.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SVLPF in relation to earlier this year.

Savills Plc engages in the provision of corporate finance advice, investment management, and property related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Transaction Advisory; Consultancy; Property and Facilities Management; and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment comprises of commercial, residential, leisure, and agricultural agency and investment advice on purchases and sales. The Consultancy segment involves in providing professional property services, which includes valuation, building consultancy, environmental consultancy, landlord and tenant, rating, planning, strategic projects, and research. The Property and Facilities Management segment offers management of commercial, residential, and agricultural property for owners. The Investment Management segment includes investment management of commercial and residential property portfolios for institutional or professional investors, on a pooled or segregated account basis. The company was founded by Alfred Savill in 1855 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.