Savara (SVRA) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Savara (SVRA), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 44.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Savara is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.33.

Based on Savara’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1,000 and GAAP net loss of $13.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $31.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SVRA in relation to earlier this year.

Savara, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its products include AeroVanc, Molgradex, GM-CSF, and Aironite. The company was founded on April 27, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

