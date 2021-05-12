Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Hold rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.94, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 49.2% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.38, which is a 77.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $155.8M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STSA in relation to earlier this year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company was founded by John Kollins on June 21, 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

