Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) Gets a Hold Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released yesterday, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.94, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 48.6% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50, representing a 101.7% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Based on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.81 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STSA in relation to earlier this year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company was founded by John Kollins on June 21, 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

