Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman maintained a Buy rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 70.0% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.33, which is a 47.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.82 million.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company was founded by John Kollins on June 21, 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.