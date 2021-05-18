Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.44, close to its 52-week low of $67.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 48.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.20, a 68.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $5.99B and has a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SRPT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell, a Director at SRPT sold 10,000 shares for a total of $835,100.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.