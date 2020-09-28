Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 42.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $193.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $137 million and GAAP net loss of $151 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $94.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $276 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SRPT in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell, a Director at SRPT sold 10,000 shares for a total of $1,590,044.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on SRPT: