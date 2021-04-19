Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.59, close to its 52-week low of $68.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $134.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $5.7B and has a P/E ratio of -10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SRPT in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kathleen Behrens, a Director at SRPT sold 5,000 shares for a total of $428,800.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.