Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) today and set a price target of $213.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $204.07, implying a 77.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $236 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $141 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on SRPT: