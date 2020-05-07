Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Morgan Stanley gave Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics today and set a price target of $183.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.2% and a 31.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $199.42, representing a 65.3% upside. In a report issued on April 28, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $217.00 price target.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $100 million and GAAP net loss of $236 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.42 million and had a GAAP net loss of $141 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SRPT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell, a Director at SRPT sold 5,000 shares for a total of $584,450.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.