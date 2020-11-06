Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), with a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $194.46, a 39.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $212.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $175.00 and a one-year low of $78.06. Currently, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average volume of 651K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SRPT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell, a Director at SRPT sold 10,000 shares for a total of $1,590,044.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.