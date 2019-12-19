Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 48.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $200.33, a 53.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, Piper Jaffray also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $158.80 and a one-year low of $72.05. Currently, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.44M.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

