Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) yesterday and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $195.62 average price target, a 61.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $183.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $158.81 and a one-year low of $72.06. Currently, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average volume of 856.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SRPT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell, a Director at SRPT sold 5,000 shares for a total of $584,450.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

