Saratoga Investment (SAR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Janney Montgomery and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. gave Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on Saratoga Investment yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 52.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Saratoga Investment with a $25.50 average price target, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Janney Montgomery also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.70 and a one-year low of $5.94. Currently, Saratoga Investment has an average volume of 53.88K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of financing solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. The company was founded on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.