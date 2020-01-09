Saratoga Investment (SAR) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Saratoga Investment (SAR), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 84.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and New Residential Inv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Saratoga Investment with a $26.92 average price target, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Compass Point also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $27.75 price target.

Saratoga Investment’s market cap is currently $244.9M and has a P/E ratio of 7.33. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.03.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of financing solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. The company was founded on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.