Sapiens International (SPNS) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Hold rating on Sapiens International (SPNS) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.86, close to its 52-week high of $26.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Partner Comms, Nice-Systems, and Amdocs.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sapiens International with a $26.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.86 and a one-year low of $13.05. Currently, Sapiens International has an average volume of 95.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software.