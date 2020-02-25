Sapiens International (SPNS) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Jason Carr- February 25, 2020, 2:30 AM EDT

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Hold rating on Sapiens International (SPNS) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.86, close to its 52-week high of $26.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Partner Comms, Nice-Systems, and Amdocs.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sapiens International with a $26.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.86 and a one-year low of $13.05. Currently, Sapiens International has an average volume of 95.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts