SAP AG (SAP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on SAP AG (SAP) on April 9 and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

SAP AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.00, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $140.67 and a one-year low of $90.90. Currently, SAP AG has an average volume of 971.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services. The Intelligent Spend Group segment comprises cloud-based collaborative business networks, subscriptions to the cloud offering, and related professional and educational services. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.