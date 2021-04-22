SAP AG (SAP): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to SAP AG (SAP), with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 78.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAP AG with a $158.50 average price target.

SAP AG’s market cap is currently $167.4B and has a P/E ratio of 25.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -79.71.

Founded in 1972, Germany-based SAP SE, engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through four segments, including Applications, Technology, & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services.

