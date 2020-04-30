Santander Consumer USA (SC) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Santander Consumer USA (SC), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Curo Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Santander Consumer USA with a $18.71 average price target, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.75 and a one-year low of $9.74. Currently, Santander Consumer USA has an average volume of 1.86M.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.