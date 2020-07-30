Santander Consumer USA (SC) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Santander Consumer USA (SC), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 63.9% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Santander Consumer USA is a Hold with an average price target of $19.75, a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.56 and a one-year low of $9.74. Currently, Santander Consumer USA has an average volume of 991.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.