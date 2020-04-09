Sanofi (SNYNF) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Vosser maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi (SNYNF) today and set a price target of EUR103.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.40.

Vosser commented:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Sanofi vor Zahlen auf “Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 103 Euro belassen. Die Kennziffern des Pharmakonzerns fur das erste Quartal durften starker als vom Markt erwartet ausfallen, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er rechnet mit einem Umsatzplus und einem Gewinnanstieg (Business EPS) von jeweils 2 Prozent./edh/fba Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:40 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:42 / EDT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is ranked #1575 out of 6295 analysts.

Sanofi has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.45, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR99.00 price target.

Sanofi’s market cap is currently $118B and has a P/E ratio of 38.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -48.69.

Sanofi engages in the research, production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Human Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes & cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, together with research, development and production activities. This segment also includes all associates whose activities are related to pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Healthcare segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to those products. The Vaccines segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to vaccines. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.