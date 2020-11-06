Sanofi (SNYNF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and UBS gave Sanofi (Other OTC: SNYNF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Goldman Sachs. Analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi today and set a price target of EUR109.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.00.

Parekh has an average return of 4.3% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #4909 out of 7028 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sanofi with a $121.13 average price target, implying a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR99.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sanofi’s market cap is currently $125.6B and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 105.99.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sanofi engages in the research, production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Human Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes & cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, together with research, development and production activities. This segment also includes all associates whose activities are related to pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Healthcare segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to those products. The Vaccines segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to vaccines. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More on SNYNF: