Sanofi (SNYNF) Gets a Buy Rating from UBS

UBS analyst Laura Sutcliffe maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi (SNYNF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR101.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutcliffe is ranked #1408 out of 6619 analysts.

Sanofi has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.12, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR106.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sanofi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.32 billion and net profit of $1.68 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.71 billion and had a net profit of $1.14 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sanofi engages in the research, production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Human Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes & cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, together with research, development and production activities. This segment also includes all associates whose activities are related to pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Healthcare segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to those products. The Vaccines segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to vaccines. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More on SNYNF: