Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO) Receives a Hold from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.8% and a 37.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Sangamo Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

Based on Sangamo Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.66 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in researching and developing transcription factors in the regulation of genes. It focuses on the research, development and commercialization of engineered DNA-binding proteins for therapeutic genome editing and gene regulation technology platform is enabled by the engineering of a class of transcription factors known as zinc finger DNA-binding proteins. The company was founded by Edward O. Lanphier II in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.