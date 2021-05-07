Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.0% and a 31.9% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sangamo Biosciences with a $20.40 average price target, implying a 97.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sangamo Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.8 million and GAAP net loss of $40.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $54.85 million and had a net profit of $4.56 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in researching and developing transcription factors in the regulation of genes. It focuses on the research, development and commercialization of engineered DNA-binding proteins for therapeutic genome editing and gene regulation technology platform is enabled by the engineering of a class of transcription factors known as zinc finger DNA-binding proteins. The company was founded by Edward O. Lanphier II in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.