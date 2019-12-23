Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sangamo Biosciences with a $13.50 average price target, representing a 55.9% upside. In a report issued on December 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.91 and a one-year low of $6.26. Currently, Sangamo Biosciences has an average volume of 1.47M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in researching and developing transcription factors in the regulation of genes. It focuses on the research, development and commercialization of engineered DNA-binding proteins for therapeutic genome editing and gene regulation technology platform is enabled by the engineering of a class of transcription factors known as zinc finger DNA-binding proteins. The company was founded by Edward O. Lanphier II in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.