Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintained a Buy rating on Sanderson Farms (SAFM) on October 19 and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.16.

Theurer has an average return of 3.1% when recommending Sanderson Farms.

According to TipRanks.com, Theurer is ranked #3145 out of 7009 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sanderson Farms with a $132.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $179.45 and a one-year low of $102.13. Currently, Sanderson Farms has an average volume of 231.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAFM in relation to earlier this year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage. The Processing division involves the processing, sale, and distribution of chickens. The Foods division comprises the processing, marketing, and distribution of prepared chicken items sold nationally and regionally. The firm offers its products under the brand Sanderson Farms. The company was founded by Dewey R. Sanderson, Dewey R. Sanderson, Jr. and Joe Frank Sanderson in 1947 and is headquartered in Laurel, MS.

