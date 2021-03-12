Sandbridge Acquisition (SBG) Has a New Rating from Tigress Financial

Sandbridge Acquisition (SBG) received a Buy rating from Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 71.4% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sandbridge Acquisition.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.