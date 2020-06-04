Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Samsung Electronics (SSNLF), Gyu Ri Ahn, bought shares of SSNLF for $4.98M.

This recent transaction increases Gyu Ri Ahn’s holding in the company by 8% to a total of $61.88K. In addition to Gyu Ri Ahn, one other SSNLF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Samsung Electronics has an average volume of 50. SSNLF’s market cap is $13191 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.20.

The insider sentiment on Samsung Electronics has been positive according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices. The Information Technology & Mobile Communications business division offers handheld products, communication systems, computers and digital cameras. The Device Solutions business division comprises of memory, system large scale integrated circuit and light emitting diode. The company was founded on January 13, 1969 and is headquartered in Suwon, South Korea.