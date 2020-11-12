Sally Beauty (SBH) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Sally Beauty (SBH). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.9% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sally Beauty with a $16.00 average price target.

Sally Beauty’s market cap is currently $1.22B and has a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SBH in relation to earlier this year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe. The Beauty Systems Group segment is a full-service beauty supply distributor offering professional brands directly to salons and salon professionals primarily in North America. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, TX.