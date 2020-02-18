Salesforce (CRM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce (CRM) today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $189.95, close to its 52-week high of $192.60.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 77.0% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $200.08, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Salesforce’s market cap is currently $168.5B and has a P/E ratio of 201.05. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 435 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

