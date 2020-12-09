Salesforce (CRM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce (CRM), with a price target of $276.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $224.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 74.8% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $277.17 average price target, representing a 21.5% upside. In a report issued on November 24, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Salesforce’s market cap is currently $206.7B and has a P/E ratio of 59.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.54.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.