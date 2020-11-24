Salesforce (CRM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce (CRM) today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $257.64, close to its 52-week high of $284.50.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 76.9% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $278.89, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on November 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $284.50 and a one-year low of $115.29. Currently, Salesforce has an average volume of 7.72M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 412 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.