Salesforce (CRM) Receives a Hold from Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler maintained a Hold rating on Salesforce (CRM) yesterday and set a price target of $234.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $246.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Moerdler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 74.6% success rate. Moerdler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $292.20, a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $275.00 price target.

Salesforce’s market cap is currently $234.8B and has a P/E ratio of 101.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 31.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 404 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.