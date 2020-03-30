Salesforce (CRM) Receives a Buy from Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce (CRM), with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $146.00.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 63.8% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $204.36 average price target, implying a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $186.00 price target.

Salesforce’s market cap is currently $130.7B and has a P/E ratio of 811.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 37.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 421 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

