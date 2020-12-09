Salesforce (CRM) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Heather Bellini maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce (CRM) yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $225.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 78.0% success rate. Bellini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Rackspace Technology, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $277.17 average price target, a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

Salesforce’s market cap is currently $206.7B and has a P/E ratio of 59.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.54.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.