Salesforce (CRM) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce (CRM) today and set a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $218.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Rangan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 71.6% success rate. Rangan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, Microsoft, and Snowflake.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $274.56 average price target, representing a 19.7% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $284.50 and a one-year low of $115.29. Currently, Salesforce has an average volume of 9.26M.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

