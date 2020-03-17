Salesforce (CRM) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce (CRM), with a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.30, close to its 52-week low of $123.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $210.17, representing a 56.8% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $195.72 and a one-year low of $123.39. Currently, Salesforce has an average volume of 5.99M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 432 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.