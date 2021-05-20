Salesforce (CRM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Wolfe Research gave Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst Bradley Sills reiterated a Buy rating on Salesforce today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $221.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Sills is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 51.9% success rate. Sills covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $273.00 average price target, representing a 23.3% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Based on Salesforce’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.82 billion and net profit of $267 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.85 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $248 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 307 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRM in relation to earlier this year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

